The ongoing feud between Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympics legend Usain Bolt heated up on Thursday. The two athletes have been fanning the flames of their rivalry to declare who is the fastest. Hill and Bolt’s back and forth on this topic was sparked weeks ago after the latter’s appearance on the Pat MacAfee Show. Bolt brushed off the notion of Hill being able to beat him in a race based on his past experiences running the 40-yard dash. Hill responded on Twitter, laying down the challenge and furthering the agenda the following day at his training camp press conference.