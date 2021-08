The Cardinals rally came up short in a 6-5 loss in the series finale against the Royals at Busch Stadium. St. Louis tied the game with three-runs in the eighth before a rain-delay stopped play for more than two-hours. KC then scored the game-winning run in top of ninth. Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carlson each drove in a pair and Alex Reyes was tagged with the loss for the Cards, who took two of three in the series. St. Louis visits the Pirates tomorrow night.