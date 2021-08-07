Cancel
Reno County, KS

Crime rate falls in Reno County, increases statewide

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Whether it was better policing, the pandemic, or a combination of both, the crime rate in Reno County fell sharply in 2020 compared to the previous year. According to statistics released Friday by the KBI, there were a total of 94 violent crimes in Reno County compared with 193 in 2019. The county went without a homicide in 2020 and rapes fell from 29 in 2019 to 10 in 2020. Property crimes also fell as theft cases dropped from 1,151 in 2019 to 478 and burglaries fell from 322 to 105.

