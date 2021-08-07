Cancel
Maine State

Maine Authorities Warn Of Scam About Expiring Trademarks

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 5 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities in Maine say businesses, nonprofit groups and government organizations should be wary of a scam about expiring trademarks. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Friday the scammers fraudulently warn entities that their trademarks are about to expire and request a renewal fee. The notices from the scammers often resemble a government agency and sometimes even include accurate information about the trademark’s registration number and expiration date.

www.mainepublic.org

