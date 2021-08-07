Massachusetts man arrested for social security scam that dupes residents out of $43,000
“On August 4, 2021 Sharon PD was contacted by a victim in WA State who fell for the “your social security number warrant arrest scam.” She was instructed by person claiming to work for the Social Security Office using the name, Steven Whipp to send a FedEx overnight package containing $23,000 in cash. She sent this package to Shaw’s supermarket in Sharon, MA addressed to a Louis Edgar.www.newbedfordguide.com
Comments / 1