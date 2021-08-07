Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts man arrested for social security scam that dupes residents out of $43,000

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“On August 4, 2021 Sharon PD was contacted by a victim in WA State who fell for the “your social security number warrant arrest scam.” She was instructed by person claiming to work for the Social Security Office using the name, Steven Whipp to send a FedEx overnight package containing $23,000 in cash. She sent this package to Shaw’s supermarket in Sharon, MA addressed to a Louis Edgar.

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sharon, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Randolph, MA
Randolph, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Wa State#Randolph Pd#Walgreen#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Sharon Detective Bureau#Randolph Detective Bureau#Sharon Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy