Pins and needles
I’ve never been a seamstress. While my older sisters each got a sewing machine for their high school graduations, I got a typewriter. Yet, I am my mother’s daughter. Mom liked to repurpose things. Leftover meatloaf became stuffed green peppers. Walmart bags were crafted into lawn ornaments. A pair of candy eyeballs from Halloween were used as eyes for a birthday cake made in the shape of a horse’s head. (The bloodshot eyeballs were disturbing, but the photo we have is priceless.)columbustelegram.com
