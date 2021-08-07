How nature inspired the science behind these 3 powerful technologies
Watson and Crick, Schrödinger and Einstein all made theoretical breakthroughs that have changed the world’s understanding of science. Today big, game-changing ideas are less common. New and improved techniques are the driving force behind modern scientific research and discoveries. They allow scientists—including chemists like me—to do our experiments faster than before, and they shine light on areas of science hidden to our predecessors.www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 0