Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Frederick agrees to pay $50,000 a year toward Linton emergency shelter

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wmAm_0bKjuPZ200
Buy Now In this March 2020 file photo, people enter the Alan P. Linton Jr. Emergency Shelter as it opens. News-Post file photo by Sam Yu

Frederick's emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness will receive its latest round of funding after the city's aldermen approved an agreement between the city, Frederick County and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.

The aldermen unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the three parties that will require the city to pay $50,000 a year toward the Alan P. Linton Emergency Shelter's operation.

The county will provide $112,500 in funding under the agreement.

The facility, located at 27 Degrange St. in Frederick and operated by the Religious Coalition, is the only emergency shelter in the county that provides shelter and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, according to the memorandum prepared by city staff.

“This is a very essential function in the city of Frederick,” Ramenta Cottrell, director of the city's department of housing and human services, told the aldermen before Thursday's vote.

The shelter is open year-round and typically houses 80 to 90 people per night, according to its 2018 annual report, the most recent available on the Religious Coalition's website.

In 2018, the facility provided 29,853 bed nights — the number of people and the nights they stayed there — and served more than 800 homeless adults.

Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak voted to approve the funding arrangement, but she noted that this is another example of situations in which city residents pay twice because of the county tax dollars that also go to pay for the services.

Comments / 1

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
225
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Frederick, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Society
Frederick County, MD
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Homelessness#The Religious Coalition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father agreed Thursday to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and, and in recent weeks, her new attorney.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy