Frederick agrees to pay $50,000 a year toward Linton emergency shelter

In this March 2020 file photo, people enter the Alan P. Linton Jr. Emergency Shelter as it opens. News-Post file photo by Sam Yu

Frederick's emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness will receive its latest round of funding after the city's aldermen approved an agreement between the city, Frederick County and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.

The aldermen unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the three parties that will require the city to pay $50,000 a year toward the Alan P. Linton Emergency Shelter's operation.

The county will provide $112,500 in funding under the agreement.

The facility, located at 27 Degrange St. in Frederick and operated by the Religious Coalition, is the only emergency shelter in the county that provides shelter and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, according to the memorandum prepared by city staff.

“This is a very essential function in the city of Frederick,” Ramenta Cottrell, director of the city's department of housing and human services, told the aldermen before Thursday's vote.

The shelter is open year-round and typically houses 80 to 90 people per night, according to its 2018 annual report, the most recent available on the Religious Coalition's website.

In 2018, the facility provided 29,853 bed nights — the number of people and the nights they stayed there — and served more than 800 homeless adults.

Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak voted to approve the funding arrangement, but she noted that this is another example of situations in which city residents pay twice because of the county tax dollars that also go to pay for the services.