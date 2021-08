Do you know the three things you need for the harvest (Part3)? As we continue to study the seed, ground and rain, all of which are necessary for the harvest, we want to know about the harvest that Jesus is preparing to reap. The Bible says, And I looked, and behold a white cloud, and upon the cloud one sat like unto the Son of man, having on his head a golden crown, and in his hand a sharp sickle. And another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to him that sat on the cloud, Thrust in thy sickle, and reap: for the time is come for thee to reap; for the harvest of the earth is ripe” (Revelation14:14-15KJV). Jesus is coming with a sharp sickle, a reaping instrument, in His hand, to reap the final harvest.