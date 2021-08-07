Cancel
U.S. Politics

Man whose father was killed in 9/11 signs letter urging Biden to stay away from memorials: ‘Insult to injury’

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

#Memorials#Insult To Injury#9 11
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

1,800 families of 9/11 victims sign letter telling Biden NOT to attend 20th anniversary at Ground Zero unless he keeps his promise to declassify documents that links Saudi Arabia to the terror attacks

A group 1,800 family members of Americans who died in the Sept. 11th attacks has written President Biden urging him not to visit any memorials to the incident until he agrees to declassify government information on the role of Saudi Arabia. The families and people directly impacted by the attacks...
Presidential Election
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Politics
Black Enterprise

Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter President Resigns Due to Death Threats After Calling American Flag ‘A Symbol of Hatred’

A Black Lives Matter leader has recently quit her post as a chapter president after controversial statements she made last month referring to the American flag. Lex Scott, who is the founder and was president of Black Lives Matter Utah and president of the Utah Black History Museum, announced on the Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter Facebook page over the weekend that she has stepped down from both positions.
Markets

Wuhan lab worker could have had bat bite: Report

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Public Safety

Newsom slammed for OKing killer’s parole

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Oklahoma man, 46, who shot woman, 26, in the back four times for tearing down Nazi flag outside his home says he feared an 'imminent ANTIFA attack' as he claims Stand Your Ground defense

A man who opened fire on an unarmed woman who tore down one of his Nazi flags has invoked the Stand Your Ground defense as he claims he feared an imminent attack from ANTIFA. Alexander Feaster, 45, shot 26-year-old Kyndal McVey four times with his AR-15 as she ran away from his Hunter, Oklahoma, home after stealing his Nazi flag on a dare in the early hours of on June 28, 2020.

