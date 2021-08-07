True Troupe's summer cabaret tells serious stories through music as an access point

Theater is about so much more than pretending. It’s about connecting with people who need it most, which is done best through authentic storytelling.

People just want to know they’re not alone in their experience, and that’s exactly what the performers in True Troupe’s “You Will Be Found – A Mental Health Cabaret” have set out to do. This show, which features monologues, dance numbers and songs from both original pieces and famous musicals, such as “Dear Evan Hansen,” is a serious look at mental health issues and the effect that they have on people from all walks of life.

For many, 2020 was one of the most difficult years for not only physical health, but mental health, so True Troupe’s Adrianna True wanted to do something about it. She and director Becky Steele put their heads together during a late-night conversation and decided to capture the experiences of grief, mental illness and more in a single show.

“After what kind of year 2020 was, when we started talking about it, we knew that the year itself had a big impact on a lot of our community members,” she said. “So, we decided to focus on mental health … from relationships to a parent dying to pretty much everything in between.”

Actor Erin Kendall said mental health is something she’s struggled with, especially during the pandemic, so she was interested in the opportunity to explore the topic in a space as safe as the stage.

“It’s not something that we always talk openly about, and I think through music and plays or scenes or things like that, we can share stories and talk about it in a way that’s a little less intimidating, a little more welcoming,” she said. “It gives people something to relate to, a sense that others are going through struggles, too, and maybe a sense of hope.”

Performer Huckleberry Fields agreed, adding that he, too, has struggled psychologically in the past year, so when his friend told him about the show, he didn’t hesitate to audition.

“I know a lot of people whose lives have been strongly affected by their mental health issues, and the lack of their ability to communicate their pain and struggles with the community at large, because there’s so much stigma around that,” he said. “So I was like, a cabaret about that would be a great way to maybe loosen up the gears, socially and conversationally.”

Although they were on the same page, the cast and crew faced a few challenges throughout the journey of putting the cabaret together – chief among them being time. As COVID-19 vaccines have become widely available and summer events are returning, schedules are much more packed than they were in the early days of the pandemic.

True said it’s been difficult to work around Cheyenne Frontier Days events, work schedules and other things going on around town, but she’s thankful that’s the issue, rather than COVID-19. True estimates that about 95% of those involved with the production are vaccinated, and because the show takes place outside in the summer, the risks are much lower than if they were inside a theater.

Even though the pandemic hasn’t caused many issues, the heavy subject matter of the show and the energy it takes to portray it is constantly in the front of Steele’s mind. She checks in with her actors frequently to ensure they’re doing OK, and makes sure to give everyone a break when rehearsing scenes that are particularly draining.

“You really do have to dig deep to connect with this material, to bring it to life,” she said. “Sometimes it brings up things we don’t want to feel, and I think that’s been a big part of it.”

True added that when they cast the show, she and Steele made sure to have honest conversations with all the actors about the potentially triggering nature of the material, gauging everyone’s comfort level with what they were given.

“We were trying to be really cognizant of, you know, ‘Hey, does this piece work for this person?’” True said. “Does this connect with them, but not emotionally scar them?”

Steele noted that the show isn’t all doom and gloom. The cast and crew made it a point to include moments of comic relief, and the aim is to foster a sense of hope, not desperation.

The performers couldn’t agree more.

“It’s an important topic, and these are serious issues,” Kendall said. “But … it’s still enjoyable to share the music and the songs. It’s not intended to be a downer, just a way to explore – in an entertaining way – some of these serious things.”

“It’s saturated with talent and poise and wonderful directing and acting. Not that I have any biases in that,” Fields said with a laugh.