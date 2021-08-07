Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

True Troupe's summer cabaret tells serious stories through music as an access point

By Niki Kottmann Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Posted by 
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUICn_0bKjsy3500

Theater is about so much more than pretending. It’s about connecting with people who need it most, which is done best through authentic storytelling.

People just want to know they’re not alone in their experience, and that’s exactly what the performers in True Troupe’s “You Will Be Found – A Mental Health Cabaret” have set out to do. This show, which features monologues, dance numbers and songs from both original pieces and famous musicals, such as “Dear Evan Hansen,” is a serious look at mental health issues and the effect that they have on people from all walks of life.

For many, 2020 was one of the most difficult years for not only physical health, but mental health, so True Troupe’s Adrianna True wanted to do something about it. She and director Becky Steele put their heads together during a late-night conversation and decided to capture the experiences of grief, mental illness and more in a single show.

“After what kind of year 2020 was, when we started talking about it, we knew that the year itself had a big impact on a lot of our community members,” she said. “So, we decided to focus on mental health … from relationships to a parent dying to pretty much everything in between.”

Actor Erin Kendall said mental health is something she’s struggled with, especially during the pandemic, so she was interested in the opportunity to explore the topic in a space as safe as the stage.

“It’s not something that we always talk openly about, and I think through music and plays or scenes or things like that, we can share stories and talk about it in a way that’s a little less intimidating, a little more welcoming,” she said. “It gives people something to relate to, a sense that others are going through struggles, too, and maybe a sense of hope.”

Performer Huckleberry Fields agreed, adding that he, too, has struggled psychologically in the past year, so when his friend told him about the show, he didn’t hesitate to audition.

“I know a lot of people whose lives have been strongly affected by their mental health issues, and the lack of their ability to communicate their pain and struggles with the community at large, because there’s so much stigma around that,” he said. “So I was like, a cabaret about that would be a great way to maybe loosen up the gears, socially and conversationally.”

Although they were on the same page, the cast and crew faced a few challenges throughout the journey of putting the cabaret together – chief among them being time. As COVID-19 vaccines have become widely available and summer events are returning, schedules are much more packed than they were in the early days of the pandemic.

True said it’s been difficult to work around Cheyenne Frontier Days events, work schedules and other things going on around town, but she’s thankful that’s the issue, rather than COVID-19. True estimates that about 95% of those involved with the production are vaccinated, and because the show takes place outside in the summer, the risks are much lower than if they were inside a theater.

Even though the pandemic hasn’t caused many issues, the heavy subject matter of the show and the energy it takes to portray it is constantly in the front of Steele’s mind. She checks in with her actors frequently to ensure they’re doing OK, and makes sure to give everyone a break when rehearsing scenes that are particularly draining.

“You really do have to dig deep to connect with this material, to bring it to life,” she said. “Sometimes it brings up things we don’t want to feel, and I think that’s been a big part of it.”

True added that when they cast the show, she and Steele made sure to have honest conversations with all the actors about the potentially triggering nature of the material, gauging everyone’s comfort level with what they were given.

“We were trying to be really cognizant of, you know, ‘Hey, does this piece work for this person?’” True said. “Does this connect with them, but not emotionally scar them?”

Steele noted that the show isn’t all doom and gloom. The cast and crew made it a point to include moments of comic relief, and the aim is to foster a sense of hope, not desperation.

The performers couldn’t agree more.

“It’s an important topic, and these are serious issues,” Kendall said. “But … it’s still enjoyable to share the music and the songs. It’s not intended to be a downer, just a way to explore – in an entertaining way – some of these serious things.”

“It’s saturated with talent and poise and wonderful directing and acting. Not that I have any biases in that,” Fields said with a laugh.

Comments / 0

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
104
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicals#Cabaret#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Randolph Township, OHnewjerseyhills.com

Randolph theater group to present 'Kid's Cabaret 2021'

RANDOLPH TWP. -Brundage Park Playhouse on Carrell Road presents "Kid's Cabaret 2021: From LA to NYC" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, Thursday, Aug. 5 and Friday, Aug. 6 and at and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8. The production will feature songs from musicals based...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Lindsey Stirling tells her full-fledged 'Artemis' story on stage through violin, dance

If you knew Lindsey Stirling as a youngster, you knew her as that girl with the violin. "I've played since I was 6 years old, and I was very much like 'I'm Lindsey, and I play the violin!' That was a huge part of my identity growing up," she said. "I did a lot of other things, like I also kind of played soccer and I kind of did cross country, but violin was like, 'Oh, that's what Lindsey does.'"
Moviessgmagazine.com

Laugh, cry and sing along to Sing’Theatre’s returning Forever Young musical

If you enjoy jukebox musicals like Mamma Mia!, Jersey Boys, and Motown, chances are you’ll love Sing’Theatre’s Forever Young, a vibrant musical number punctuated with light-hearted commentary about ageing. Originally written by Swiss playwright Erik Gedeon, Forever Young was first adapted for audiences in Singapore in 2017 by our very...
unfspinnaker.com

Swoop Troupe Announces “Lightning Thief” as their next Musical

Last week, UNF’s premiere theatre group, the Swoop Troupe Theatre Corporation, announced “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” as its musical for the Spring 2022 Semester. On the heels of their successful performances of The Sound of Music, Into the Woods, and 9 to 5, this musical adapts the...
Video GamesGamespot

A Memoir Blue Uses Music, 2D And 3D Animation To Tell Story Without Dialogue

A new trailer for A Memoir Blue debuted during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase, showcasing a beautiful-looking atmospheric game that mixes together 3D animation and hand-drawn 2D art. The trailer noticeably doesn't feature any words, and creative director Shelley Chen says that's true for the full game. "There's no words in...
MoviesNiagara Gazette

CALLERI: ‘Vivo’ tells its appealing adventure story with comedy and music

Two new movies can be described with variations of the word animate. “Vivo” delights with its colorful animation and lively spirit; however, the dramatic “Stillwater” shambles along less animated than it needs to be. “Vivo” is a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical product. Yes, he’s everywhere in the entertainment firmament, but that’s...
Theater & Dancefordham.edu

Learning the Art of Cabaret in New Fordham Summer Course

Several students got to do just that in the first-ever cabaret class offered at Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus this summer. “It’s the first official cabaret performance workshop at a university with a textbook, so it’s actually very monumentous,” said instructor David Sabella, who is a master teacher in musical theater, voice coach, and co-author of the book the students used in the course titled So You Want to Sing Cabaret (Rowman & Littlefield 2020).
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Making classical music accessible

(Aug. 12, 2021) It started as the kind of intimate private dinner and classical music show that then-teenage Nick Davies wanted to put on with his friends in the summer. The Rossini Club was born as an excuse for Davies and his friend to play music, cook good food and make a quick buck in the process.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Kristen Bell Saying She ‘Self-Regulates’ on Her Period Sparks Spirited Reactions

“The reason I don’t go bananas on my period is that I have been brought up with socialization that has told me, ‘you will feel bananas a couple of days before your period,'” Bell said. “‘Don’t scream at everyone, even though that is what you want to do, you can’t do that. What is happening to you is in your brain chemistry and your hormones. And you have to know that knowledge is power.'”

Comments / 0

Community Policy