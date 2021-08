​The Clinton County Planning and Zoning Commission held three public hearings on Thursday, August 5, approving two requests while declining a third. Estep Meadows, Inc. of Cameron had applied to the zoning board for a minor subdivision of a 135-acre parcel, requesting to divide it into two tracts consisting of four acres and 131 acres. The property is located on the west side of N.E. Estep Rd., south of H Hwy, and north of N.E. 292nd Street. In Turney (Section 34, Township 56N, Range 30W).