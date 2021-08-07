First Look: Transition into Autumn with Fringe

Time to get out those coats and knitwear. It may seem very premature to even mention the word ‘autumn’ as summer has only just begun. However I like to think it is better to stay one step ahead of everybody else and jump on the fashion trends so you are ultra prepared. Celebrities and models all stay ahead of the game hence why they are always on trend, they have the latest fashion updates all ready for the next season. There are many trends from last year that are still being passed on to this year which seems to be a move that most designers take, however each year they tweak them ever so slightly. I have compiled the 6 most must have looks you need to have ready and waiting in your wardrobe for September, and also the best ways to style them to look fresh off the catwalk.