Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

First Look: Transition into Autumn with Fringe

By Woman Around Town
womanaroundtown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps it’s because of all the mini-series based in the 1920s…Fringe is back in spades. Some of it can look costumey, but think what fun it is to wear. Fringe Sleeve Sweater by 21Main: Turtleneck. Long sleeves. Pullover style Fringe detail. Machine washable. Acrylic/polyester knit. Sale $24.97. Wool/Cashmere Sweater w...

www.womanaroundtown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elie Tahari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Pencil Skirt#Maxi Dress#Cocktail Dress#Polyester#Alice Olivia#Buru#Woman Around Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Apparelfemalefirst.co.uk

Five trends to look out for this Autumn

Time to get out those coats and knitwear. It may seem very premature to even mention the word ‘autumn’ as summer has only just begun. However I like to think it is better to stay one step ahead of everybody else and jump on the fashion trends so you are ultra prepared. Celebrities and models all stay ahead of the game hence why they are always on trend, they have the latest fashion updates all ready for the next season. There are many trends from last year that are still being passed on to this year which seems to be a move that most designers take, however each year they tweak them ever so slightly. I have compiled the 6 most must have looks you need to have ready and waiting in your wardrobe for September, and also the best ways to style them to look fresh off the catwalk.
Posted by
POPSUGAR

15 Transitional Outfits From the Street Style at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen Fashion Week always offers us a glimpse at the street style that's to come from the scene at the New York shows in September. While we can't say we're expecting the same turnout we've seen from seasons past, pre-pandemic, runway events are slowly being added to schedules all over the world. People are showing up dressed to impress at the shows in Denmark, where brands such as Gestuz and Stine Goya are hosting presentations. We can't help but be enamored by the creative ways these women are transitioning their summer wardrobes to fall, and we've gleaned 15 easy, wearable outfit hacks we're ready to try once the temperature starts to drop. Ahead, see our favorite looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week and allow them to inspire your shopping list and the trends you still have yet to try.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Fall, Slip Into a Cozy Flat Mule

In the summertime, it doesn’t get easier than slipping into a cushy slide sandal or flip flops; whenever you’re headed to the beach, running an errand, or taking your pandemic-purchased pooch for a stroll, the easy shoe works. With a new season creeping up, you don’t have to give up the comfort or ease of a casual sandal, thanks to fall’s assortment of cozy slip-on mules.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

Spring in the city is the mood Carin Rodebjer aimed to capture this season. “I’m trying to be as constructive as possible,” the designer said. And she means it: There’a a soft yellow sun patterned mini-shirtdress here as well as a cheering pink and white check pantsuit. The latter is the collection’s hero piece and an exemplar of the sort of “elevated reality” that Rodebjer says defines her brand.
Beauty & Fashiontatler.com

The best raffia accessories for beach-chic elegance

It’s the proven favourite texture of the summer, as evidenced in its prevailing takeover of the S/S and Resort 21 collections; Raffia is the ultimate go-to this season. Lauded for its lightweight durability and easy-chic aesthetic, it adds a layer of beach-babe-beauty to any accessory from bags, to hats, to shoes, to belts.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

The 20 Most Stylish Designer T-Shirts for Men To Rock in 2021

Logomania. The trend where there’s an urge to wear a designer’s logo all over your body, or over certain body parts, is here to stay. There’s a plethora of designers and an equal number of designer t-shirts for men out there, making it easy to (a) stay on-trend and (b) snag an affordable designer item. That’s the great thing about designer t-shirts for men; fashionwise, they let you kill two birds with one stone. When you delve into the world of designer clothing, many things have a price tag you might quietly gag at, while designer t-shirts are a more affordable,...
Interior Designphillystylemag.com

Fashion Designer Tanya Taylor Brings Her Vibrant Style To The Home

“For the past nine years I have focused on how to make fashion more inclusive, colorful and empowering and always wanted to bring this perspective to interiors,” says New York-based fashion designer Tanya Taylor of her Tanya Taylor Home launch. The cheerful collection offers easy entertaining options ranging from brightly pigmented tablecloths, napkins and place mats splashed with color—as well as furnishings and a hammock—to upcycled silk faille poppy painted pillows that mindfully make use of excess fabrics. “My mother always brought wit and spirit to every party she planned, so I am excited for this launch as a way to encourage our customers to bring an energetic spirit to their own style of entertaining,” says Taylor. “To me, true hospitality is about making people feel comfortable and engaged when they walk in the door.”
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Rains Showcases "Come Rain, Come Shine" SS22 Collection at CPHFW

Scandinavian label Rains has now presented its third runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Titled “Come Rain, Come Shine,” the new collection debuts the brand’s reimagined identity with a blend of modern and nostalgic elements. The lineup is comprised of garments ready for both rainy and sunny days, with standouts including lightweight outerwear and padded shorts perfect for transitional layering. Looks are accentuated with tonal styling, with standout accessories such as crossbody bags. Loose silhouettes dominate the range and are complete with ultralight rain ponchos, nylon vests and more.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Street Style Offers a Lesson in Technicolor Dressing

After a year and a half of lockdown and pandemic fear, the consensus among designers for spring/summer 2021 was nearly unanimous: shed the darkness and step into the light. To combat the negative feelings of 2020, Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Kim Shui, and many more sent a riot of color down their runways. Cheery pinks, bright lavender hues, and green of all shades—which became something of a fashion phenomenon—could be seen in nearly every collection. During this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, which began on August 9, the effects of the bright color trend flooded the streets of the Danish city. Fashion show attendees could be seen donning pops of color in their jewelry, accessories—or entire looks altogether. But true to Denmark’s focus on functionality, their outfits were paired with structured jackets and sensible footwear (clogs and Birkenstocks included). And, of course, one key holdover from the quarantine era made its way to CFW this time around: lots of comfy knitwear. See the rest of the exciting coming looks out of Copenhagen, here.
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

5 Simple Ways to Style A Leather Jacket For Fall

We’ve still got another month of summer, Fall officially starts September 22, but I wanted to share a few ways you can style a leather jacket. Allsaints makes my favorite leather jackets and I snapped one up last year during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Whether your leather jacket is a neutral color or something like this sage green, these styling ideas will work.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Autumnal-Toned Everyday Sneakers

Following such positive reviews of the Clarks Original Tor Run sneaker, the brand has announced a new collection of Tor Run sneakers included in its upcoming Fall/Winter 2021 line. The sneaker will be available in two new colors, 'Khaki Combi' and 'Blue Combi,' designed with autumnal tones in mind. The...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: First Autumn Decorations Fall Into Magic Kingdom

Summer may still be shining, but autumn is just around the corner and we’re already thinking about Halloween. With the onset of August, the first fall decorations have arrived on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. Autumnal bunting now lines the roofs of many buildings. The bunting is orange, yellow,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Is a Tangerine Dream in a Sequin-Coated Dress & Sky-High Gold Heels

Sofia Vergara’s on-set style for “America’s Got Talent” is the gift that keeps on giving. The actress took her seat at the judge’s panel for last night’s live episode of the talent competition in bold style. Again, Vergara tapped one of her go-to designers, Alex Perry, in a neon orange dress. The design came coated in layers of sparkling sequins and taps into this season’s ritual favoritism of brighter shades and neon colors as the weather warms up. You can find bright shades of orange on the likes of Regina King, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and more in the...
MakeupRefinery29

How To Pull Off The Reverse Cat Eye — Summer’s Trendiest Beauty Look

Of all TikTok's biggest makeup trends, nothing has created quite as much hype as the reverse cat eye. Not even lipstick blush, homemade BB cream or the ten-second smoky eye hack come close to the number of views that the app's makeup lovers are racking up with their take on the winged liner look (currently 39.9 million and counting). The reverse cat eye isn't exactly new, though, having been spotted on Kim Kardashian at at red carpet event in 2019. But with the world opening up again, it makes sense that we're willing to try more bold and dramatic beauty styles.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Costume designer brings ‘Halston’ back into the limelight

Creating the costumes for “Halston” was both a dream job and a daunting task for costume designer Jeriana San Juan, who received an Emmy nomination for her work. Netflix’s five-episode miniseries, based on the book “Simply Halston” by Steven Gaines, involved more than 2,000 costumes, most of which were made from scratch. Throughout the process, San Juan was designing clothing lines on behalf of the titular designer, played by Ewan McGregor, and trying to reflect the designer’s real-life sensibility as well as director Daniel Minahan’s dramatic aesthetic.
Designers & Collectionscowgirlmagazine.com

On The Fringe With Whiskey Lee Designs

Brandi Baxter is a designer, maker, and breast cancer survivor who found her true passion in creating one-of-a-kind, Southwestern-bohemian-inspired handbags and clutches. Using high-end Italian, Brazilian, and unique exotic leathers, Whiskey Lee Designs offers show-stopping statement pieces that last a lifetime and add heirloom quality to your prized possessions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy