How Black foragers find freedom in the natural world
When Alexis Nikole Nelson was a kindergartner, she counted a honeysuckle tree among her most cherished friends. She named the tree Priscilla, after her great-aunt. “I wasn’t especially adept at climbing trees,” she told me as we walked through the woods near her home in Columbus, Ohio. “But this tree grew in this curved way that it was perfectly manageable for me to just scamper up, sit in the branches and snack on some honeysuckle flowers.”www.sltrib.com
