How Black foragers find freedom in the natural world

It took me about three years to truly find my trail family. As a fat, Black, queer woman, I’m an outlier in many outdoor spaces, and it can be hard for me to make genuine connections with others based on mutual understanding in these settings. While the number of hiking groups catering to different populations has expanded over the years to more options than ever, meeting peers to explore the outdoors with can take time, especially for marginalized people. I decided to look for a community online, and through some trial and error, we found each other.