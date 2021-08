New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced yesterday that proof of vaccination will be required to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues in the city. de Blasio said “if you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things, if you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.” The policy will take effect over the next few weeks and begin on August 16th with a transition period and enforcement will start on September 13th. This news comes as many businesses across corporate America begin rolling out vaccine requirements for their employees and in some cases, customers and clients will need to show their proof of vaccination as well.