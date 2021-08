Mezcal Durango, Ultra, Anejo, Reposado, Plata make this tasting beyond special. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. Travel is having a major moment. If social media feeds are an indication of the uptick in travel, it appears that much of the United States is on vacation mode for the summer. But there are trips — and then there are dream trips. A Taste of Culture by Clase Azul definitely belongs in the latter category.