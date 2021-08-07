Work Scheduled to Start Monday on Route 34 in Sandwich

A reminder that work is scheduled to start on Route 34 in Sandwich on Monday from Duvick Avenue to Pearl Street. The Sandwich Police Department says that people should be ready for lane closures. There will be limited access to businesses and side streets in the work area. It's expected to be wrapped up by August 27. Work hours will be from 6:30 in the morning to 6 at night. Scanlon Excavating and Concrete will be working on pavement patching. The road is maintained by the Illinois Department of Transportation.