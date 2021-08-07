Cancel
Survey Reveals Decrease in Symptoms of Central Hypersomnias During Pandemic Lockdowns

By Lauren Massaro
ajmc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelaxed social and professional constraints brought on by pandemic-related lockdowns benefitted the sleep schedules of patients with central hypersomnias. A survey measuring the impact of COVID-19–related lockdowns and similar restrictions on patients with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), narcolepsy type 2 (NT2), and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) found that relaxed social and professional constraints led to decreased symptoms of the respective conditions.

