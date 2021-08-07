LiveWebinar Pro deal: Get a lifetime subscription at an 86% discount

Multiple business intelligence (BI) platforms in an enterprise are here to stay. Respondents to an informal social media survey that I've been running for the past couple of years report that 25% of organizations use 10 or more BI platforms, 61% of organizations use four or more, and 86% of organizations use two or more. No matter how hard enterprise IT organizations tried to rationalize and consolidate BI platforms, they were only going to be partially successful. While IT pros were tasked with platform consolidation efforts to get closer to the so-called "single version of the truth" and to achieve efficiencies and cost savings, business users fell in love with and didn't want to easily give up their favorite BI tools.