Institutional investment pouring into Bitcoin only increased over the past year, even as the asset’s price has largely retracted during this time. The report released by the analytics firm Glassnode on Monday highlighted that the dominance of Bitcoin transactions worth $1 million more than doubled in the 11 month period between September 2020 and August 2021. Even as the bearish correction caused the asset’s price to fall over 30% from its ATH 4 months back, transactions exceeding $1 million surged from 30% to 70% of the total value transferred during this time.