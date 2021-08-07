Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

Gillette deserves its own college

By Ann Turner
Gillette News Record
 5 days ago

Gillette is not the same community that it was 29 years ago when voters rejected the opportunity to make the then Gillette Campus its own community college district. In 1992, there really was no “campus,” save a refurbished old hospital building that served inadequately as classroom space. The college’s other programs were spread out across the community at multiple sites, which also were inadequate. The college graduated a classroom full of people a year.

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Education
Gillette, WY
Education
City
Gillette, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gillette College#Classroom#Gillette Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father agreed Thursday to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and, and in recent weeks, her new attorney.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy