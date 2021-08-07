Gillette deserves its own college
Gillette is not the same community that it was 29 years ago when voters rejected the opportunity to make the then Gillette Campus its own community college district. In 1992, there really was no “campus,” save a refurbished old hospital building that served inadequately as classroom space. The college’s other programs were spread out across the community at multiple sites, which also were inadequate. The college graduated a classroom full of people a year.www.gillettenewsrecord.com
