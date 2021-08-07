National Park Service struggles to keep boat ramps open as Lake Powell hits historic low

Sometimes the best-kept secrets are hidden in our own backyard. For example, if you were to ask an experienced caver from France to name 10 of the top technical caves in the world, he would more than likely include Neff’s Cave among them. He might even tell you where it is. He may have even been there. On the other hand, if you were to ask random Salt Lakers about Neff’s Cave, a majority of them would most likely respond with, “Neff’s Cave? Where’s that?”In 1949, teenage brothers John and Jamie Lyon discovered a clandestine opening to a cavern at the base of a limestone cliff not far off Neff’s Canyon trail in the Wasatch Mountains just east of Salt Lake City. The average person may not have given this jagged crevice a second glance, but for these young adventure seekers, this portal to an underground realm was more temptation than they could resist.