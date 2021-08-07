City of Gaithersburg Expands its Food Waste Composting Program with Second Drop-off Site
City of Gaithersburg Expands its Food Waste Composting Program with Second Drop-off Site. The City announces the opening of a second food waste drop-off site, this one at Casey Community Center, 810 S. Frederick Ave., one block north of Shady Grove Rd. Residents are encouraged to separate food waste from regular trash & drop off the food scraps at one of our two locations. Once a week, a private contractor collects the scraps & takes them to a farm to be composted.mocoshow.com
