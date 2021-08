It’s berry season! One of my favorite times of the year. My raspberry bushes are loaded, and one of my favorite ways to use them is my berry crumble bars. You can use any type of berries — raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, huckleberries. All of these sweet seasonal berries make a delicious and fruity filling. The crust is a buttery, crunchy mixture that doubles as the topping. I often add a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream when serving. These bars are so easy to make, which is good because they are long gone before the season is over.