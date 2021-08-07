Des Moines County 99 bridge is open for traffic

Justin Wayne Trout, 42, of Fort Madison was arrested by Des Moines County deputies at 5:31 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with a pretrial violation. He was taken to the Des Moines County Jail. Trout was also arrested by deputies at Wever Junction at 6:46 a.m. on July 27 and charged with eluding law enforcement, speeding by more than 25 mph of the speed zone, driving the wrong way on a two-way highway, assaulting a law enforcement officer (no injuries), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (first offense), interference with official acts, second degree theft, and driving while under suspension. He was jailed after that arrest as well.