Des Moines County 99 bridge is open for traffic

tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 7—After months of closure, Des Moines County Engineer Brian Carter officially opened the new Des Moines County 99 bridge at 1 p.m. Friday. "I am glad to hear that 99 has opened," county supervisor Jim Cary told The Hawk Eye Friday afternoon. "It is going to answer a lot of questions I have been getting."

