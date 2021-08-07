Cancel
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce leader says it's important to 'support local'

By Kathy Steiner
Jamestown Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce, is all for shopping local. But she thinks of it as “support local” instead. “I like to say support local over shop local because you think of shopping, you think of retail, restaurants, those certain industries, which are very important but there’s also … you should bank local, you should use your local services,” Bivens said.

