Try nemesia for a new garden flair

Every year I usually hold an evening garden tour as a fundraising tool for the regional botanic gardens. This year was no different and it turned out very well. One of the reasons I enjoy hosting this annual event is to hear what other people have to say about various plants, successes and failures in the garden. I am no different than anyone else when it comes to trying different things that just don’t work or thrive in the garden while other things excel. Another reason I enjoy this event is because there is always one thing each year that seems to catch people’s eye over anything else. One year it was the Dwarf Goldenlocks Elder with its tiger-eye sumac appearance. Another year it was the wave petunias and yellow sweet potato vines on the plant pole out front with its brilliant colors. Another year it was the large leaves of the green castor bean that can reach over 3 feet across. This year it was nemesia.