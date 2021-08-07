Cancel
Jamestown, ND

Bravo to new welcome banners in Jamestown

By Editorials
Jamestown Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBravo to the groups that partnered to place new welcome banners along U.S. Highway 52/281 on Mill Hill in Jamestown. The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Community Beautification Committee, North Dakota Department of Transportation, the city of Jamestown and Newman Signs worked on the project, funded through the Beautification Committee and a grant from Jamestown Tourism. It's a nice way to welcome visitors stopping here or passing through.

