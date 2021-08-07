Cancel
NFL

Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor — in competition with a player he grew up admiring — is playing with more confidence in his 2nd training camp

By Colleen Kane, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) and offensive guard Dieter Eiselen (60) during training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on July 30, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

When the Chicago Bears cut former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller in March, Kindle Vildor understood it was a business decision to give the team salary-cap space.

He also understood the Bears moving on from a player he considered “a big mentor” could mean a big opportunity for him.

Through eight practices of training camp, Vildor has been competing at outside cornerback with veteran Desmond Trufant to fill the hole left by Fuller’s departure. Trufant, whom the Bears signed to a one-year deal in the offseason , sat out Friday’s practice with a groin injury, and Vildor made a couple of nice plays with the first-team defense, including a pass breakup against Marquise Goodwin.

“I just know nothing is going to be given to me,” Vildor said. “I have to go out there and work, regardless of who is in the room and who’s not.”

The Bears, who also have to fill a hole at nickel this month, drafted Vildor in the fifth round in 2020 out of Georgia Southern, with whom he had nine interceptions, 33 passes defended, 95 tackles and nine tackles for a loss in four seasons. That included an interception and pass breakup against Clemson in 2018 to first grab the attention of the Bears scouting staff, who viewed him as quick, athletic and able to play in the slot or outside.

Vildor spent the early part of 2020 learning behind Fuller, second-round pick Jaylon Johnson and veteran nickel Buster Skrine and playing on special teams. But Johnson’s December shoulder injury pushed Vildor into action on defense in the final four regular-season games and the playoff loss.

He had 22 tackles and a pass defended in that five-game stretch and allowed 12 of 17 completions and two touchdowns in the four regular-season games, according to Pro Football Reference. But according to secondary coach Deshea Townsend, he didn’t make many mistakes that drew attention.

“The time off helped,” Townsend said. “He had a chance to learn and watch others. That was good for Kindle’s growth. He didn’t come in being forced to play. So he had an opportunity to get a lot of scout team reps, hear a lot of the coaching, watch what he could’ve done differently.

“He made the most of it when he got his opportunity. And when you saw him in those opportunities, the things that got him here, you saw it. He could press. He’s a press corner. He has long arms. He can get his hands on guys. And that’s the thing you want to see him do and get better at.”

The playing time also helped Vildor head into the offseason with the right mindset, especially after hearing former Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano compliment his performance in the playoff game, Vildor said.

“(That stretch) showed me that I can play in the NFL,” Vildor said. “Just getting that experience and going up against top receivers like Justin Jefferson, (Adam) Thielen and actually starting in the playoff game, it actually boosted my confidence to another level.”

Johnson said Friday that he has noticed the effect of that experience.

“His confidence and his swagger is more enhanced than it was last year just because he has a better opportunity this year,” Johnson said.

Now Vildor is trying to wrest the starting spot from a player he grew up admiring.

Vildor is from College Park, Ga., and was a freshman in high school when the Atlanta Falcons drafted Trufant with the No. 22 pick in the 2013 draft.

“I was watching Falcons games growing up and I was a big fan of him, so now that he’s on my team it’s crazy how everything works,” Vildor said. “I’m just learning from him because he has a lot of experience in this league, and everything that he knows, I put it to my game.”

Trufant, who will be 31 in September, has started 103 games over eight seasons in the NFL with the Falcons and Detroit Lions and made the Pro Bowl in 2015, but he was limited to 15 games total the last two years because of injuries. The Bears signed Trufant with the hope he could bring a veteran presence to the room and put the injury issues behind him, and Townsend has liked working with him.

“True veteran. You can see why he’s played at a high level for so long,” Townsend said. “He just adds another piece to the puzzle that makes it hard on us as coaches. ... He comes in, asks great questions. He understands ball. You can have good football conversations with him just because of his experience and him playing so much. It’s just good to have him.”

Townsend wasn’t ready to provide a clear picture of the cornerback race Thursday, saying it’s still too early to tell who is the leader to replace Fuller. While Trufant is out with his injury, it will only help Vildor to make the most of his camp opportunities.

“We have a lot of ball to play,” Townsend said. “That’s the great thing about camp — competition is for everybody, and it’s only going to make us better.”

