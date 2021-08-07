Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, NC

Free football camp set for Thursday

Posted by 
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdfzV_0bKjnUaM00

In conjunction with Clinton High School football and head coach Cory Johnson, the Clinton Parks and Rec Department has announced that a Kids Football Camp is being hosted this upcoming Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. Due to a conflict for the high school, the date is a change from the original Aug. 11 date. The site will be the Royal Lane Park Football Field and the camp is open to kids ages 4-12. The camp will start at 6 p.m. and will teach attendees basic football skills and fundamentals. There is no cost to attend the camp and those interested in attending or to find out more information can call 910-299-4906.

Comments / 0

Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

416
Followers
507
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Skills#High School Football#Parks And Rec#American Football#Clinton High School#Rec Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy