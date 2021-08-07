Free football camp set for Thursday

In conjunction with Clinton High School football and head coach Cory Johnson, the Clinton Parks and Rec Department has announced that a Kids Football Camp is being hosted this upcoming Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. Due to a conflict for the high school, the date is a change from the original Aug. 11 date. The site will be the Royal Lane Park Football Field and the camp is open to kids ages 4-12. The camp will start at 6 p.m. and will teach attendees basic football skills and fundamentals. There is no cost to attend the camp and those interested in attending or to find out more information can call 910-299-4906.