2021 Chevy Traverse earns IIHS Top Safety Pick after new crash test is performed

The 2022 Kia Carnival, a new minivan, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety when equipped with specific headlights. To qualify for the award, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and at least one headlight package that earns a good or acceptable rating. To qualify for the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across trim levels.
