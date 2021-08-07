Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How the Costumes of ‘The Green Knight’ Helped Tell Its Magical, Surreal Story

By Christopher L. Inoa
Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sketching what would become The Green Knight’s most defining image, an open crown adorned with metal plates and an angelic, vertical halo attached to the back, costume designer Malgosia Turzanska (Stranger Things, Hell or High Water) knew right away that this is what they would look like, what she wasn’t sure about, was if it would work. “I was like, how the hell is that gonna go on someone’s head?,” the designer told Observer over Zoom.

observer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Edgerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Art History#Ireland#Hong Kong#The Green Knight#A24#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
Movies25yearslatersite.com

The Green Knight Pokes and Prods Its Legendary Source

After tediously mining the tenets of longing and loss with A Ghost Story, having virtuoso filmmaker David Lowery slather his cinematic varnish to Arthurian legend with The Green Knight counts as a very intriguing escalation of his talent. If anyone can wring existential essence out of alliterative Medieval verse that is normally sanitized for frivolous fantasy, it’s Lowery and the boutique freedom granted to him by A24 Films. Regrettably, for a tale soaked with prospective heft, what could or should be a constrictive squeeze on our hearts and minds is more poked, prodded, and painted than anything else.
MoviesPolygon

You can stream The Green Knight for one night, how nice

The Green Knight is one of the best new movies out right now — a meditative new take on a well worn myth that’s full of surprises and smart deconstruction. It’s got a big problem, though: It’s only available in theaters right now, which aren’t a viable option for many people. There is some good news, however. Distributor A24 will be making The Green Knight available to stream online next week. The catch? It’s for one night only.
gozamos.com

Movie Review: The Green Knight

David Lowery’s The Green Knight is a veritable cinematic feast: visually, aurally and intellectually. It’s that rare film where every element is carefully crafted, from the costume, production and sound design to the photography, the score, the editing and story. (Lowery re-edited and tweaked the film during the pandemic after its premiere at last year’s SXSW was postponed.) It transports you to a world that is both grim and magical, haunting and spellbinding; the movie envelops you to, at the end, invite you back in so you can take delight in looking at each of its components individually to see how they complement each other. In other words, I love this film.
Moviesdailynewsen.com

Intermittent Magic is the specialty of "The Green Knight"

The crowns are one of the most memorable parts of David Lowery’s new film "The Green Knight." They are worn by King Arthur (Sean Harris), and his queen (Kate Dickie). The crowns have built-in halos that attach to the back at ninety degrees. This is handy for reminding your subjects you rule by divine rights. Lowery's version of the Round Table will be of interest to students of Arthurian tradition. It is more like a ring with plenty of room for scheming jesters and blackjack dealers. Keep an eye out for this.
MoviesPosted by
KVCR NEWS

'The Green Knight' Fulfills A Quest To Find New Magic In An Old Legend

As powerful a grip as King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table still exert on our imaginations, there haven't been enough great or even good movies made about them. There have been some, of course — I'm fond of the lush Wagnerian grandeur of John Boorman's Excalibur and will always love Monty Python and the Holy Grail — but they're more the exception than the rule.
MoviesCollider

A24 Hosting One Night Only Online Screening for ‘The Green Knight’

A24 has announced an upcoming one-night screening of their newest film, The Green Knight. The text of their tweet reads: "One. knight. Only. A24 screening room presents #TheGreenKnight August 18. Get tickets" followed by a link to the A24 Films screening room website. The tweet also includes a brief video from the beginning of the movie of a sitting on a throne and bursting into flames. It's followed by text which also advertises the website where you can buy tickets with flashing colors that should have been preceded by a seizure warning.
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Review: In ‘The Green Knight,’ an enchanting Arthurian dream

It’s a question that’s long vexed scholars of the 14th century chivalric romance “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” The movie, like the epic poem, is full of mysteries, most of them unspoken. But the knight’s unlikely color — Why isn’t he a more typical knightly blue? — is a question voiced by the characters of David Lowery’s adaptation, “The Green Knight.” He’s green, answers Dev Patel’s Sir Gawain, because it’s the shade of rot.
MoviesCollider

Dev Patel and Joel Edgerton on How Every Frame of ‘The Green Knight’ Is Like a Painting

With writer-director David Lowery’s The Green Knight opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke with Dev Patel and Joel Edgerton about the making of their fantastic film based on the 14th-century Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), who must embark upon a quest to visit the Green Chapel to meet his fate. Along the way, Gawain encounters numerous obstacles which test his resolve and character. Trust me, you have not seen a movie like The Green Knight and Lowery has crafted something truly special that will leave you thinking about the experience long after the movie has ended. The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris as King Arthur, Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere, Sarita Choudhury as Morgan Le Fay, Erin Kellyman, and Barry Keoghan.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where Was The Green Knight Filmed?

Written and directed by David Lowery, ‘The Green Knight’ is a fantasy movie that tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), the nephew of King Arthur, who sets out to prove himself by taking on the fabled titular knight, a tree-like creature. The film is based on the Arthurian Legend titled ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight’ and is set in medieval times.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

8 Movies Like The Green Knight You Must See

‘The Green Knight’ is a fantasy drama film about Sir Gawain, a young knight who undertakes a quest to fulfill the promise he made to the Green Knight, a giant tree-like creature. The movie is written and directed by David Lowery based on the Arthurian Legend known as ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.’ The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and is an enchanting tale with a vivid visual style that is awe-inspiring.
MoviesCollider

Alicia Vikander on ‘The Green Knight’ and How David Lowery Kept the Film Ambiguous

With writer-director David Lowery’s The Green Knight now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with Alicia Vikander about the making of their fantastic film based on the 14th-century Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. During the interview, Vikander talked about why she wanted to work on the project, the way the film dives into the complexity of the poem, how Lowery kept the film ambiguous, playing two distinct roles, why filming on location was so important in bringing the story to life, and more. In addition, she gave an update on Tomb Raider 2, how she’s currently filming with Olivier Assayas in Paris right now (it’s an HBO limited series based on Assayas’ 1996 feature film Irma Vep), and how she filmed all her stuff opposite John David Washington in director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino's Beckett in two days.
MoviesTexas Monthly

Dev Patel’s Sexy New Christmas Movie Is a Gorgeously Knotty Myth About Going to Meet Death

Dallas-based writer-director David Lowery was a college student when he first encountered Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, a chivalric romance written by an anonymous author in the late 1300s, not long after the Black Death swept through England. The plot concerns a mysterious, verdant visitor to the Round Table, who on Christmas Day proposes a bizarre, macabre game: if one of King Arthur’s knights lands a blow on him, he’ll return it in kind a year later.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

THE GREEN KNIGHT: A Journey That Travels At Its Own Pace

As far as Arthurian legends go, The Green Knight is an immersive, beautifully photographed if sometimes frustratingly structured fantasy adaptation. As far as David Lowery films go, it’s easily his best (though this evaluation comes from someone who was never a fan). Taken from the legend of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” there are many departures and adjustments to the final film and having read and watched either, I can say that Lowery’s approach is commendable in its surprisingly authentic blending of Pagan and Christian ritual and beliefs that are always in the backdrop of Arthurian legends. He also maintains a nice portion of the humor and silliness of the original tale while deepening and intensifying themes of destiny, honesty, and courage that are part of chivalric traditions.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: The Green Knight is a Visually Arresting, Haunting Adaptation of the Medieval Morality Tale

Scholars of the Middle English tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight will have a lot to appreciate in David Lowery’s lush, visually arresting adaptation of the story, The Green Knight. Thankfully, those of us without an encyclopedic knowledge of the fable about the Arthurian knight who sets out on a quest to prove his valor and loyalty have more than enough to fall in love with, too. Starring Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Hotel Mumbai) as the young man on an expedition of obligation into the unknown, in writer/director Lowery’s hands, this well-worn story that’s been around for literal centuries becomes something extraordinarily original, a twisting, turning adventure through breathtaking imagery, haunting characters and a subtle morality that never overstays its welcome.
Books & Literaturethefilmstage.com

The Green Knight Review: David Lowery’s Adaptation Fails to Capture the Greatness of its Source Material

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is one of the richest medieval texts, a delightful story one could spend hours discussing with no possible end to the interpretations available in its verse. To watch David Lowery’s adaptation The Green Knight, with or without having read the Gawain poet’s brilliant work, is to witness a mess of scenes that infer depth but hold none.

Comments / 0

Community Policy