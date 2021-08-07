How the Costumes of ‘The Green Knight’ Helped Tell Its Magical, Surreal Story
After sketching what would become The Green Knight’s most defining image, an open crown adorned with metal plates and an angelic, vertical halo attached to the back, costume designer Malgosia Turzanska (Stranger Things, Hell or High Water) knew right away that this is what they would look like, what she wasn’t sure about, was if it would work. “I was like, how the hell is that gonna go on someone’s head?,” the designer told Observer over Zoom.observer.com
Comments / 0