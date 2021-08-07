Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Global Startup Hubs Where Innovation is Thriving

By Anis Uzzaman
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. While Silicon Valley is the historic center of technological innovation, we’re now seeing the development of innovation hubs around the world. These hubs create a vibrant ecosystem for startup founders and an environment that encourages collaboration and information sharing among entrepreneurs, corporations and venture capital investors. The resulting surge in innovation does a great deal to boost a region’s economy and encourage the next generation of creative entrepreneurs.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Innovation#Capital Investments#Kpmg#Oracle#Hewlett Packard#Fintech#Techgenyz#The Founders Institute#Sosv#Vc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
TV & VideosInc.com

How 'Shark Tank' and Startup Competitions Spur Innovation

Startup competitions have become more popular over the years as entrepreneurs seek to attract financial investment, gather useful feedback, and increase visibility with potential customers. TV shows like Shark Tank have made competitions even more appealing, although at times they focus on drama more than meaningful business ideas. Let's take a look at key trend behind startup competitions, and the important role that competitions play in driving innovation around the world.
Technologytechgig.com

5 Most innovative IoT startups to watch for in 2021

IoT Analytics released the IoT Startup Landscape 2021 in June 2021, a map of over 1,200 companies that are shaping the linked world of the future. Our research team frequently discovers some really promising upstarts who are creating cutting-edge technology or have impressive customer tales to tell, despite the fact that it is impossible to predict which of these firms will prosper in the next years and which will strike a dead end.
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

7 Stats About Global Startups That Will Astound You.

7 Stats About Global Startups That Will Astound You. Many countries around the world are now attempting to rebuild their economies after a year of turbulence, with a recent increase in startups in Africa, Asia, and the United States. Despite the fact that the pandemic had a negative impact on national economies and global trade, most countries saw startups as a source of economic investment. When you go beyond the world’s most valuable startups and consider the bigger picture, some fascinating findings emerge.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

The 13 Largest Global Startup Funding Rounds of July 2021

Armed with some data from our friends at CrunchBase, I broke down the largest global startup funding rounds for July 2021. I have included some additional information such as industry, round type, a brief description of the company, investors in the round, company location, and total equity funding raised for the company to further the analysis.
Businessaithority.com

Tech Executive And Global Innovation Leader Katie McMahon Joins As Strategic Advisor

McMahon to offer strategy and business guidance on bringing breakthrough technologies to mass market. Neosensory, a neuroscience-based company that empowers people with new senses, announced that Katie McMahon has joined as a strategic business advisor. Katie is a global entrepreneur and technology executive with a dynamic career in sound recognition...
ComputersMySanAntonio

Mexican Artificial Intelligence startups with a global profile

In recent years, Mexican startups have emerged considerably , so much so that many of them have become benchmarks not only in the region, but throughout the world. The reasons are various, from the enormous talent and potential that entrepreneurs have to exploit new digital technologies , to the geostrategic position that the country has.
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Last-Mile Delivery Startup Gorillas Names Global Chief People Officer

Gorillas Technologies GmbH, a rising last-mile delivery startup, has expanded its executive leadership team by signing longtime international human resources executive Deena Fox as its first global chief people officer. In her new role, Fox is responsible for all aspects of Gorillas’ company culture and global people strategy. She brings to the company broad experience from fast-growing companies in the tech, retail, health care and e-commerce sectors.
BusinessEntrepreneur

MeitY Startup Hub Partners With India Accelerator

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), an initiative of the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) aimed to promote technology innovation, startups, and creation of intellectual properties, announced on Wednesday to have joined hands with India Accelerator, a startup accelerator under its flagship program SOMA.
Columbia, TNColumbia Daily Herald

Cowork Columbia: A place where entrepreneurs go to thrive, innovate

SanMar Apparel Territory Manager Joel Hoover, who lives in rural Maury County, couldn't receive the high-speed internet needed to conduct virtual meetings and communicate with colleagues and customers — many of which are located across the country and in international territories like Honduras. Like many workers now forced to conduct...
TechnologyEntrepreneur

This Startup Is Trailblazing Industrial AI Sphere

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The enterprise tech startup sector is packed with companies capitalizing on growing demand — even amid the disruptions caused by the pandemic — for tools in the world of big data, DevOps, cloud, mobility, the internet of things, and cybersecurity.
Juno Beach, FLatlantatribune.com

Applications Open for Startups in Global Energy

Applications Open for Startups to Lead the Charge with Global Energy Leader NextEra Energy’s Incubator – Deadline to apply is Aug. 23. Meet Altrese Hawkins, the Director of Business Operations for Purivy, a startup in the 35 Mules program, and an Operations Program Manager at Microsoft. (Black PR Wire) Energy,...
EconomyEntrepreneur

How Supergoop! CEO Amanda Baldwin Uses Her Wall Street Experience & Brand Expertise to Create Value and Scale the Business Profitably

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many entrepreneurs want to understand the keys to getting funding and growing small businesses into multi-million-dollar global brands. For our newest Leadership Lessons episode, I enlisted an expert with experience working for Goldman Sachs on Wall Street and as an investor for L Catterton, the world’s largest private equity firm for consumer brands. She was also an executive for global luxury conglomerates Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) and Estée Lauder. Amanda Baldwin utilizes her deep brand knowledge and investor's eye is her current role as CEO of Supergoop!, where she has created value and scaled the beauty brand profitably.
EconomyEntrepreneur

These Are The Top Ten Boutique Investment Banks

Boutique investment banks are very different from regular investment banks. The former are smaller in size and don’t offer all investment banking services. Boutique investment banks usually specialize in one or more aspects of investment banking. Moreover, such banks are generally regional or local, but some boutique investment banks operate globally. Let’s take a look at the top ten boutique investment banks.
Economyceoworld.biz

How Local Business Can Succeed with Digital Marketing in a Post-Pandemic World

Local businesses have lagged behind their larger brethren in moving to digital marketing, but digital became a lifeline during the pandemic when many traditional forms of marketing were no longer available. McKinsey reported that the percentage of products and services that are partially or fully digitized (in North America) increased from 34% in May 2018, to 60% in July 2020, the equivalent of a 6-year acceleration of digital transformation in a matter of months.
Businesstherealdeal.com

JLL purchases artificial intelligence startup

As the saying goes, it’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future. But through a new acquisition, commercial brokerage JLL thinks it’s found a way for clients to see where property values are headed — and what tenants will be willing to pay down the road. JLL is set...
Seattle, WAgeekwire.com

This casket startup is taking on big funeral industry with a focus on direct-to-consumer innovation

Another company with ties to the Seattle area is getting into the business of making after-life decisions and purchases easier through the use of technology. Titan Casket is a new startup that’s bringing direct-to-consumer convenience, savings and customer service to the often emotional task of purchasing a casket. The company’s co-founders include a husband-and-wife team in Bellevue, Wash., and a longtime casket manufacturer and supplier on the East Coast.
EconomyEntrepreneur

NimbleBox.ai Raises $1 Mn Seed Funding Led By Venture Catalysts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. NimbleBox.ai, a Techstars portfolio company aiming to build and provide a complete toolkit for developers focused on artificial intelligence, announced on Tuesday to have raised $1 million in a seed round led by an integrated startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. The round also saw participation from The Chennai Angels, Nanavati Family, and Astarc Ventures.
Sacramento, CAstartupsac.com

Are You a Lean Innovator? Plus This Week’s Sacramento Startup Happenings

Are you a Lean Innovator? Lean Innovators save time and money building their companies by employing lean startup techniques. They also build what the customer wants and is willing to pay for. Intrigued? Enroll in the Lean Innovator series which is currently accepting applications for its next 5-week cohort. Applications are due by August 17 and the program starts August 31. This free program is sponsored by the SBDC and facilitated by the Carlsen Center. The curriculum is designed to help you test out your business idea with live customers while you build it. Learn more.
Businesslabelandnarrowweb.com

Lux Global Label adapts, thrives during challenging year

The challenges of the past year have not slowed down Lux Global Label. In fact, the Lafayette Hill, PA-based label converter has been more active than ever, with new equipment purchases, an acquisition and the transition to a new CEO all taking place over the last 15 months. These moves...

Comments / 0

Community Policy