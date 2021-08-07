Global Startup Hubs Where Innovation is Thriving

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many entrepreneurs want to understand the keys to getting funding and growing small businesses into multi-million-dollar global brands. For our newest Leadership Lessons episode, I enlisted an expert with experience working for Goldman Sachs on Wall Street and as an investor for L Catterton, the world’s largest private equity firm for consumer brands. She was also an executive for global luxury conglomerates Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) and Estée Lauder. Amanda Baldwin utilizes her deep brand knowledge and investor's eye is her current role as CEO of Supergoop!, where she has created value and scaled the beauty brand profitably.