3161-3163 Monroe Family Fellowship Chicago IL and NewNegro Media announce a Plaque Dedication Ceremony
3161-3163 Monroe Family Fellowship Plaque Dedication September 5th. CHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — 3161-3163 Monroe Family Fellowship Chicago IL and NewNegro Media announce a Plaque Dedication Ceremony at 3161-3163 Monroe, September 5, 2021, to celebrate the tenants 70-year anniversary. All families are invited, tickets are $30 and children under 12 free. The event kicks off Friday September 3 with an evening cocktail reception at Comfort Suites Lombard, Saturday September 4, Picnic Miller Meadows Forest Preserve River Forest, and Sunday September 5th Gumbo Gala following the dedication ceremony.massachusettsnewswire.com
Comments / 1