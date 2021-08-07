Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

3161-3163 Monroe Family Fellowship Chicago IL and NewNegro Media announce a Plaque Dedication Ceremony

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article3161-3163 Monroe Family Fellowship Plaque Dedication September 5th. CHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — 3161-3163 Monroe Family Fellowship Chicago IL and NewNegro Media announce a Plaque Dedication Ceremony at 3161-3163 Monroe, September 5, 2021, to celebrate the tenants 70-year anniversary. All families are invited, tickets are $30 and children under 12 free. The event kicks off Friday September 3 with an evening cocktail reception at Comfort Suites Lombard, Saturday September 4, Picnic Miller Meadows Forest Preserve River Forest, and Sunday September 5th Gumbo Gala following the dedication ceremony.

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Chicago, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negro#Charity#Newnegro Media#Comfort Suites Lombard#Milam Brownlee#Jackson Norwood#Brown Williams#The White People#Black#Westside#News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy