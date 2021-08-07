Spodak Dental Group Celebrates 45th Anniversary By Giving Back to Their Local Community in Florida

The team will spend the next year offering life-changing donations and community outreach. DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Established in 1976, the Spodak Dental Group is proud to now celebrate their 45th Anniversary in Delray Beach, Fla. The team of board certified general and specialty dentists and dental professionals realize that the community is a big part of their business longevity so are giving back to local community members and organizations as a way to say thank you.