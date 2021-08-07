Cancel
Los Angeles Church of Scientology Promotes Community Partnership on National Night Out 2021

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Scientologists across America took a stand against drug abuse and crime August 3 by joining local law enforcement and nonprofit organizations to make National Night Out 2021 special for their communities. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and raises awareness about crime and drug prevention. The Church of Scientology International has backed this initiative for more than three decades.

