Los Angeles Church of Scientology Promotes Community Partnership on National Night Out 2021
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Scientologists across America took a stand against drug abuse and crime August 3 by joining local law enforcement and nonprofit organizations to make National Night Out 2021 special for their communities. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and raises awareness about crime and drug prevention. The Church of Scientology International has backed this initiative for more than three decades.massachusettsnewswire.com
