Los Angeles Church of Scientology Promotes Community Partnership on National Night Out 2021

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Southern California joined other regions nationwide promoting police-community partnerships on Tuesday. The event, National Night Out, is an annual campaign that aims to make “communities safer, more caring places to live.” In Huntington Beach, police and other first responders met with residents. “The Huntington Beach Police Department has invited community partners out to provide services, talk to the community, meet their neighbors and were encouraging the residents in Huntington Beach to come out and join us, learn more about what public safety agencies are doing and more about what our community partners are doing to work together to keep our communities safe,” said PIO Jennifer Carey. Visitors got a chance to check out the department’s horses and motorcycles, and spend time with officers. There was a reported injury during a National Night Out event in South Pasadena, where a young boy was bitten by a police dog and taken to the hospital.