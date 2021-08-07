This Best-Selling Skort Stays Breathable and Cool on the Hottest Days — and It's Up to 50% Off Right Now

Viral bum bum-loving brand Sol de Janeiro is all about capturing that indescribable summer essence — and making sure you smell just like it. And starting today through August 5, get 25% off some of their bestselling products, no promo code required. Unfortunately for us, the extremely viral Brazilian Bum Bum Cream isn't on sale this time, but many of its product siblings are! From body scrubs that your butt will thank you for to shampoos and hair masks that smell so damn good, stock up on these fan favorites, some of which have up to seven thousand raving reviews. Plus, the brand is loud and proud of being vegan, sustainable, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. What's not to love? Don't waste this opportunity to try some of the best smelling body-care items on the market for a fraction of their original price. Keep scrolling to shop the melhores dos melhores during this limited-time sale.