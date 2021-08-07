Cancel
Westfield, MA

WSU trustee board has new members, leaders

By Westfield NewsRoom
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD — The Westfield State University Board of Trustees recently elected former university administrator Robert Martin to serve as its chair, while trustees Ali Salehi and Lydia Martinez-Alvarez ’(Springfield Public Schools) were elected as vice-chair and secretary, respectively. Additions to the board include senior financial executive Theresa Jasmin, West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt, and student Chloe Sanfacon. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker appointed all three, and reappointed MassMutual’s Madeline Landrau.

