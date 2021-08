The ridge axis will move east along the west coast today allowing airflow to move from the north and funnel down the Okanogan Valley and into portions of the Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Valley and the western Columbia Basin. We have seen air quality deteriorate overnight across northern and central Washington with smoke from the British Columbia Fires as well as in the Methow Valley. Under hazy sunshine today, Northcentral Washington weather will be about 1-4 degrees cooler given the northerly push of winds and haze.