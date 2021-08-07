Dunkin’ reopens with fresh look, donates to Boys & Girls Club
WESTFIELD – Dunkin’ held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 5 for its newly remodeled restaurant at 93 Main St., Westfield. To celebrate the reopening, the Sardinha family, local Dunkin’ business owners, made a $10,000 donation on behalf of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield has aimed to inspire young people to reach their full potential since its opening in 1969. Today, the club serves 1,300 young people in the area and is a member of a national network of affiliated clubs.thewestfieldnews.com
