Community comes out to support Youth Livestock Sale $4,975 in Receipts. The high bidder of the day was Bridgeport Equipment, they paid $650 for senior exhibitor Citori Branham’s market swine. Citori was excited at the sale, she claimed this had been a hard year not knowing and having to push her swine to make weight and she will be using this money to further her education at Murray State University this fall.