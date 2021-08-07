Cancel
Lawrence County, KY

Community comes out to support Youth Livestock Sale $4,975 in Receipts

By Special For The Lazer
thelevisalazer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity comes out to support Youth Livestock Sale $4,975 in Receipts. The high bidder of the day was Bridgeport Equipment, they paid $650 for senior exhibitor Citori Branham’s market swine. Citori was excited at the sale, she claimed this had been a hard year not knowing and having to push her swine to make weight and she will be using this money to further her education at Murray State University this fall.

