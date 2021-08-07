Cancel
Books & Literature

A romance writing group gave an award to a book criticized for romanticizing the killing of Native people. Then it took it back

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new controversy has rocked the Romance Writers of America — barely a year after a course correction that followed a major scandal over racism and exclusion. In the past year, the leading industry trade group rebranded its annual awards in honor of founder Vivian Stephens, a Black woman who championed romance writers of color. It vowed to put diversity and inclusion efforts front and center, and announced leadership changes.

