Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saturday Weather Outlook: Sunny, windy, and hot today.

By Sam Nichols
bigcountryhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Weather Outlook: Sunny, windy, and hot today. With bright sunshine we will see afternoon highs 98-100 degrees. Southerly winds will be 10-15 G25mph. Tonight will eventually cool down to around 75 degrees by Sunday morning.

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Wahoo, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Environmentwhee.net

Mostly sunny and hot today with a high of 95. Chance of T-storms this afternoon

The combination of high temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity will send heat indices in the 100 to the 105-degree range this afternoon. In addition, isolated strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds the main threat. Heat index values may peak between 100 and 105 degrees again Friday afternoon and scattered strong thunderstorms are again possible Friday afternoon. There could be some locally heavy rainfall over the weekend as well.
Environmentlocal21news.com

WEATHER WARN | Excessive Heat Warning in effect for today and tomorrow

TODAY & TOMORROW: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING/WEATHER WARN DAYS:. The National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Warning for both today and tomorrow. That means the forecast heat index will reach 105 or higher for 3 or more hours. That is DANGEROUS heat and a rare occurrence in Central PA that generally only happens a few times a year. Please take it easy in this excessive heat, if you have to be outdoors take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and find some shade.
Environmentegreenvilleextra.com

Another very hot day ahead || Weather Outlook

Another mostly sunny and hot day is in store for North and Central Texas today (Thursday) with afternoon highs from the mid 90s to around 100. Another mostly sunny and hot day is in store for North and Central Texas today (Thursday) with afternoon highs from the mid 90s to around 100. A south wind will prevail between 5 and 15 mph.
Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 12th

It looks like we may be getting a bit of a break from all of the summer like weather as we head toward the weekend, but before we get there, we still have a couple of very warm days coming up. For today, look for sunny skies across those Texas skies and a high up around 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies out there and the low dropping down around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 10-15 mph.

Comments / 0

Community Policy