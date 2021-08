COLLINSVILLE, IL (AUGUST 10, 2021) – When it comes to digging on your property, no matter how big or how small the project, J.U.L.I.E. is someone you should get to know. Ameren Illinois marks National 811 Day, August 11, by reminding property owners and contractors to dial J.U.L.I.E. at 8-1-1 before digging to have the property marked for underground utility lines, according to information from Ameren.