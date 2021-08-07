Cancel
Cedar Falls, IA

Philip Allan Jensen Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
Funeral services for 73-year old Philip Allan Jensen of Cedar Falls, formerly of Audubon, will be held on Wednesday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Saviours Luthern Church in Audubon with burial in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, August 11, from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service. The Kessler funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.

Philip Jensen is survived by his sister Barb, brothers Steve and Ron, nephews Ryan (Cara) and Joel (Christy), grandnieces Emily and Lily, and grand-nephew Dane who shared his birthday.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

