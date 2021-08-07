Cancel
Greenwich, CT

The Dish: Famous faces from the conservative media spotted dining at L'Escale in Greenwich

By Susie Costaregni
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScene… Some well-known faces from the media were seen having dinner together at L’Escale at the Delamar in Greenwich last weekend. Ray Kelly, the longest-serving commissioner in the history of New York Police Department; his wife Veronica Kelly; and son Greg Kelly, host of “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax TV, dined out on the patio with Greenwich resident and WOR radio host Mark Simone; conservative media pundit, author and lawyer Ann Coulter; women’s rights activist and philanthropist Francine LeFrak; and director/screenwriter Rick Friedberg.

