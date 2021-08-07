The Idle American: Almighty dollars ...

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Horns Hoofprints. Watched the first two Texas practices last Friday and Saturday and couldn’t have been more impressed with any number of players. Quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are both very athletic and were matching throw for throw in the 40 minutes we were allowed to see Friday and 30 more on Saturday. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday night that in his time as a head coach, this decision is “probably the toughest one.” He compared it to his time at USC when the staff was trying to find a replacement for Carson Palmer and had to decide between Matt Cassell and Matt Leinhart. “That was a tough call,” Sarkisian said. “In the end, Leinhart ended up being named the starter (over a year older Cassell), but we really prided ourselves on the development of Matt Cassell. He never started a game for us and still got drafted in the NFL (and started for the Patriots). Neither of them (Thompson and Card) are making it easy. They’re both playing well. I wanted them to make it hard on us, and they’re doing just that.”