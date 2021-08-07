Cancel
MOVIES: Stillwater - Review

By Milo MJ
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStillwater is the latest Tom McCarthy film – loosely based on the Amanda Knox case, it introduces us to a tried and tested, all-American stereotype of a father who finds himself isolated in a fish out of water type way in the coastal French city of Marseille, desperately trying to prove his daughter’s innocence in the wake of her arrest. Only it’s been five years since her imprisonment and evidence is hard to come by, although so Bill Baker thinks – until he gets a next-door neighbour at his hotel to translate a message from her and works out that she believes there could be a case for a reopening the investigation.

