MOVIES: Stillwater - Review

Free Guy is the latest Ryan Reynolds action comedy, and that alone tells you everything that you need to expect from the man who’s regained popularity in the wake of Deadpool, a hard-R superhero comedy that takes self-awareness to the extreme. It’s something that Reynolds has never quite been able to escape since and with Free Guy it’s very much more of the same: a movie about the evils of a corporation made by a big corporation (make no mistake, Disney are very much evil, very much won’t pay the writers responsible for the creation of their beloved characters what they deserve), and a movie about how we all need to be free of their grasp. No wonder that it feels so toothless – reminding you of Disney’s crowning moments of pop-culture at every turn, in a way not unlike the terrible Space Jam: A New Legacy, that aired earlier this year – Free Guy may have been in the works before Disney’s takeover of Fox but it very much plays out like a Disney movie – safe, forgettable, and entirely predictable – you’ll know exactly what’s going to happen from the moment the film starts.