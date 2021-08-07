Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Finale Part 1 - Review

Star Wars: The Bad Batch brought Hunter and the Clones back for a rather weak opening chapter to its finale that spared no emotions in fleshing out the dynamic between Crosshair and the Batch as one of the more refreshing, if heavily flawed standalone episodes that saw Crosshair reveal a secret that we haven’t necessarily expected from someone like him: He has the chip removed from him. He’s not following the Empire because he’s forced to, he’s working with them because he wants to, and he believes that the Clone Force 99 can work with him again as part of the Empire, even though Admiral Rampart seems intent on shutting down every single Clone and replacing them with a new brand of troopers.