Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Finale Part 1 - Review

By Milo MJ
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars: The Bad Batch brought Hunter and the Clones back for a rather weak opening chapter to its finale that spared no emotions in fleshing out the dynamic between Crosshair and the Batch as one of the more refreshing, if heavily flawed standalone episodes that saw Crosshair reveal a secret that we haven’t necessarily expected from someone like him: He has the chip removed from him. He’s not following the Empire because he’s forced to, he’s working with them because he wants to, and he believes that the Clone Force 99 can work with him again as part of the Empire, even though Admiral Rampart seems intent on shutting down every single Clone and replacing them with a new brand of troopers.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Guys#To Say The Least#Back To The Pilot#Empire#The Clone Force 99#The Bad Batch#Omega#Imperial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Fans in Shock as ‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Kamino’s Fate

From its surprising success back in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars has gone the distance, going from its original trilogy beginnings to a multi-platform franchise. While the blockbuster outings of the Skywalker Saga speak to the overarching, key storyline of the heroic...
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Star Wars reboot: ‘Rey returns to show off new Jedi Order’

Star Wars hero Rey Skywalker (Ridley) walked away from Episode Nine – The Rise of Skywalker as the only remaining Jedi in the universe. The character saved the galaxy by defeating Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and ending the Dark Side’s rule. However, Star Wars great Mike Zeroh claims she will make a triumphant return in an upcoming Disney Plus TV show.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Planning Kang Vs. Thanos Fight

For a while, Thanos didn’t really do much to justify his reputation as the most dangerous threat the Marvel Cinematic Universe had ever seen, with the Mad Titan popping up here and then for brief cameos that continued to lay the seeds for his full-blown introduction without ever showing what he was capable of.
MoviesFanSided

Star Wars: A New Hope ending explained

Contemplating a world without Star Wars takes a stretch of the imagination. This is why it’s all the more impressive that at some point, George Lucas and his team came up with all the stuff that is permanently seared into modern culture. Back in 1977, A New Hope (or simply...
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars’ Reveals Poe Dameron’s Tie to the Original Trilogy

Star Wars fans might know very little about Poe Dameron’s (Oscar Isaac) origin, but it looks like Star Wars may have just revealed how the sequel trilogy actor ties together with the original Star Wars trilogy. In the Star Wars novel, Resistance Reborn there was a significant reveal. The book...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Finally Explains the Emperor's Resurrection

There was a lot of hype surrounding the return of Emperor Palpatine heading into the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019, but the final product that hit theaters did nothing but create confusion regarding the iconic villain's comeback. It was revealed that Palpatine was actually Rey's grandfather, and he somehow spent decades cloning himself and building an enormous fleet of ships on the remote planet of Exegol, despite dying at the hands of Darth Vader.
ComicsComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Shows Off Korra's Avatar Might

One awesome Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay is showing off Korra's Avatar might! Avatar: The Last Airbender might have brought both the original series and The Legend of Korra sequel to an end several years ago, but they have been living a brand new life thanks to a recent resurgence on streaming services like Paramount+ and Netflix. The Avatar franchise will even be coming back with a whole new extended universe of projects from the newly formed Avatar Studios as well, and that could one day end up meaning more adventures from The Legend of Korra side of things.
Comicsepicstream.com

One Piece Chapter 1,020 RELEASE DATE and TIME, SPOILERS

Following the break last week due to the Olympics, One Piece is coming back this weekend!. More one-on-one fights with the Tobiroppo are being highlighted as the story progresses. Whose fight are we going to see next?. To recap Chapter 1,019, there was a glimpse of Sanji vs. Queen. Zoro...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Movie Teases Quirk Singularity Theory Villain Plan

My Hero Academia is teasing more of the mysterious Quirk Singularity Theory with the villains' plan in the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie! The third film in the My Hero Academia franchise is getting ready for its premiere in Japan next month, and with its upcoming debut, we have gotten our fullest look at the new film yet thanks to a brand new trailer. This new trailer not only gave us a much better look at the new villains making their debut in the movie, but what they'll be after as well as they terrorize the entire world.
MoviesStarWars.com

Why Hunter Has Emerged as a Unique Star Wars Hero

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, now streaming on Disney+, is this wonderful hybrid of what we love about Star Wars. It’s got epic action sequences, thrilling adventures, and enduring characters that begin to peel back the layers of how the galaxy transitioned from the Republic to the reign of the Empire. And at the center of it all is the leader of the Bad Batch, Hunter. Let’s take a closer look at what makes Hunter such a unique hero in Star Wars.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Think Crosshair Will Rejoin His Squad in the 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Finale

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Star Wars: The Bad Batch. One of the many new Star Wars shows available on Disney Plus, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, is set during the aftermath of the Clone Wars. This animated series features several characters from the previous animated television show The Clone Wars and plenty of new characters, but there's one in particular fans are eager to see.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Luke Skywalker Trains Grogu as a Jedi on Comic-Con Poster

Grogu begins his training with Luke Skywalker on a new Comic-Con exclusive Star Wars poster. Artist Russell Walks created the poster. He titled it "Size Matters Not." The name points out how Luke's relationship with "Baby Yoda" reverses the relationship Luke had with Yoda. Grogu uses the Force to levitate the pieces of a lightsaber. At the same time, Luke hovers a yellow kyber crystal above his palm. The scene shows one possible future for Luke and Grogu after Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season finale. The poster is available exclusively at Shop Trends. You can see the poster below.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch reintroduces fan-favorite Clone Commando Scorch

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch dropped today on Disney Plus – and it’s a treat for fans of the franchise. Episode 14, titled ‘War-Mantle,’ reintroduces the fan-favorite Clone Commando Scorch. He appeared in The Clone Wars show and the Republic Commando game before. On top of that, it shows off our first look at early-concept Imperial Stormtroopers. We’ve got all the spoiler-filled details on today’s episode of the Bad Batch over here.
MusicEDMTunes

ZHU Releases Unexpected New Single ‘Monster’

I love ZHU. I just love him. There’s no one like him nowadays. Bold, a risk-taker, and a master of more than one genre, ZHU surprised us with the release of a new single. Titled ‘Monster’, ZHU’s latest track is a surprising hybrid between synth-house and DnB. Unlike anything we heard on his last album, this new single might just be the beginning of a new chapter in the story of one of the most successful rappers of the last decade.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 1 episode 15 ‘Return to Kamino’ recap/review

Last week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch concluded with Clone Force 99 rescuing Gregor from a new Imperial training facility. During the mission, we got a good look at how the Empire began phasing out clone troopers in favor of the TK stormtroopers that we saw during the Original Trilogy era (and in Star Wars: The Mandalorian). Unfortunately, the adventure ended with Hunter getting captured.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “Long Time No See, Selkie”

Checking in on the other’s work-study programs. More specifically, Uraraka and Tsuyu’s with Ryuko. They are joined by upper-classman Nejire. Pro hero Selkie, who Tsuyu did her work-study with last time, requests a team up with Ryuko. There are some villains that are transporting a dangerous quirk-enhancing drug called trigger. It’s up to them to stop it from being distributed.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Star Wars Captain Rex Joins Kotobukiya With New The Clone Wars Statue

Not long ago, Kotobukiya revealed their brand new Star Wars: The Clone Wars statue featuring Ahsoka Tano. The statue showcased the Jedi on a half circle of a Star Cruiser base with a melted rim. It looks like we have found the other half to that statue as Kotobukiya reveals their new Star Wars Captain Rex statue. The 1/7th scale statue captures the animated style from The Clone Wars, beautifully showing off the Clone Trooper Captain's armor quite nicely. Captain Rex will have an interchangeable head allowing fans to display him with or without his helmet.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “War-Mantle”

This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, titled “War-Mantle.”. When Captain Rex contacts the Bad Batch and asks them to divert from their mission for Cid to rescue an old clone friend of his, Hunter has little choice. This sends the group to the planet Daro, a planet in the outer rim thought to be empty, with no known settlements or installations. The Bad Batch finds signs of a struggle that lead all the way to a secret military installation. They break in and find Gregor, Rex’s missing friend, and break out of the facility. Unfortunately, in their getaway, Hunter takes a bad fall and orders the rest of the squad to leave him behind.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

World War She-Hulk continues in preview of Avengers #47

The World War She-Hulk arc continues this Wednesday in Marvel’s Avengers #47, and we’ve got the official preview for you here; check it out…. “WORLD WAR SHE-HULK” Rages On! The Red Room is the secret furnace where some of the world’s greatest assassins and super-killers have been forged. And now She-Hulk is its newest recruit. As the Avengers race to rescue Jen Walters from the Russian Winter Guard, is it too late to save She-Hulk…from going red?

Comments / 0

Community Policy