We walk our neighbours’ dogs during the week to our two local parks, which are Brolga Park and Cygnet Park. It gives the dogs a chance to get some exercise and for ourselves to keep track of the different birds that move through the area throughout the year. As the native plants flower different birds arrive and there have also been some surprises over the years. A good example is a Little Curlew in Brolga Park. Cygnet Park is a bigger park and offers such delights as the Tawny Frogmouths. There are also numerous Great Bowerbirds in the area that thieve from the surrounding houses and build a bower to attract females.